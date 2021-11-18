Tripura HC Directs Closure Of Shops Selling Creatures Protected Under Wildlife Act

NET Web Desk

Despite being notified under the Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972, a large number of animals & birds are facing the threat of extinction, especially due to the increasing human-animal conflict. In an attempt to deal with this obstacle, the Tripura High Court on Tuesday directed authorities to shut all shops associated with selling of animals and birds which are marked under Wildlife (Protection) Act functioning in the state.

A bench comprising of Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice S.G. Chattopadhyay has directed the state to issue a compliance report in this regard within a period of two weeks.

The direction was forwarded in connection to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed in 2015 regarding the prevention of cruelty to animals.

It further highlighted the poor conditions of stray animals and pets in the capital city of Tripura, Agartala.

According to LiveLaw report, the petitioner stated before the Court that in Agartala, there are at least 9 pet shops and to her information, none of the shop owners of these shops have obtained registration under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Pet Shop) Rules, 2018.

The petition further added that pets kept in these shops are locked-up in small cages without proper sanitation.

Responding to this direction, the Animal Resources Development Department filed an affidavit submitting that there are around 12 pet shops operating in Agartala without registration.

All these twelve shop owners were urged to obtain a license from the State Animal Welfare Board.

The Court directed the State Animal Welfare Board and the Agartala Municipal Corporation to immediately shutdown these illegal pet shops which are operating without license.

It also directed authorities of Wildlife (Protection) Act to take similar actions against the concerned issue.

Furthermore, the HC has listed the matter for further hearing on December 7, 2021.