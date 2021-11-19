Arunachal Pradesh Conferred With ‘Roll Of Honour’ For Wildlife Conservation Initiative ‘Air Gun Surrender Abhiyaan’

NET Web Desk

Arunachal Pradesh Forest Department’s initiative titled ‘Air Gun Surrender Abhiyaan’ inviting residents to voluntarily surrender their air pistols and stop indiscriminate killing of birds across the northeastern state have been conferred with a ‘Roll of Honour’ certificate.

The honour has been presented by Union Minister of State (MoS) for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ashwini Kumar Choubey to Arunachal Pradesh’s Environment & Forest Minister Mama Natung during the valedictory session of the 6th Northeast Green Summit at Silchar, Assam on Thursday.

Since its launch on March this year, over 2000 air guns have been surrendered by residents across the state.

Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Govt. Of Arunachal Pradesh is honoured with Conservation Award for #AirgunSurrenderAbhiyan at the @NE_GreenSummit. The award was received by HM Sh. @NatungMama and IFS officers at hands of HMoS, GoI Sh. @AshwiniKChoubey. pic.twitter.com/li9xMoTs5Z — Department of Envt., Forest & Climate Change, A.P. (@ArunForests) November 19, 2021

Considered as a community practice by various tribes residing along the hilly tract, hunting – basically which transformed into a blend of tradition & technology have proliferated during the recent times, thereby posing a grave threat to wildlife species.

Keeping in view of this risk of extinction, the Arunachal Pradesh Government through the concerned initiative aims to play a crucial role in the wildlife ecosystem, thereby preserving the rare and endangered fauna.