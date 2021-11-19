Assam: 14 Babies Narrowly Escape Massive Fire At Child Care Unit Of Government Run hospital

NET Web Desk

In a shocking incident, as many as 14 babies had narrowly escaped a massive fire on Friday in a child care unit of a government-run hospital in the Goalpara district of Assam. The massive fire broke our at Goalpara civil hospital on Friday morning.

As per reports from the hospital authorities, there were 14 babies inside the special care unit when the fire broke out, but luckily all 14 of the children were safely evacuated by the many staff members and attendants of the patients.

Meanwhile, Meenakshi Das Nath, Deputy Commissioner of Goalpara district, told the media that fire brigade had immediately reached the hospital premises and the things were under control.

Das said, “All 14 babies and mothers were rescued and shifted to nearby private hospitals.”

She further added, “We have also shifted serious patients who were in the ICU to private hospitals. The situation is now under control and there is no report of any casualties in the incident. We suspect that the fire broke out due to a short circuit.”