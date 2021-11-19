Assam: AASU Seeks Police Intervention In Detecting & Deporting Foreigners

NET Web Desk

In a bid to detect and deport illegal migrants and foreigners, the All Assam Students Union (AASU) asked the Assam government to deploy a special task superintendent of police in each district.

Reportedly, AASU leaders recently in a meeting with Assam accord implementation minister Atul Bora have put up the proposal.

Meanwhile, AASU ‘s Chief Advisor Samujjal Bhattacharya told the media that, “We already stressed on the need to strengthen the mechanisms for detection and deportation of foreigners in Assam. We are seeking deployment of a superintendent of police with a team in every district meant specially for this purpose.”

It may be mentioned that the Supreme Court monitors the NRC and since August 31, the NRC process in Assam has been caught in troubled waters after the publication of the supplementary list on August 31, 2019.

Reportedly, rejection slips are yet to be issued to those excluded. Also, the supplementary NRC list had found more than 31.1 million people eligible to be included in the registry and left out over 1.9 million people.