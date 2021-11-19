Assam: BTC Chief Claims Improvement In Situation After Centre Signed 2020 Peace Accord

NET Web Desk

There has been a considerable amount of change in the situation of the autonomous council in Assam since the since the Centre signed the Peace Accord with the Assam government and Bodo leaders in 2020. This was said by the Bodoland Territorial Council chief Pramod Boro on Thursday.

BTC Chief Boro added, “A few years back people in Bodoland-Kokrajhar were scared of going out. But after the 2020 Peace Accord and when the Prime Minister came to Kokrajhar and told people that he won’t let any more blood spill in Bodoland, people gathered courage”.

Boro speaking to ANI stated, “For 100% implementation of what the Prime Minister had said, Bodolad government is making efforts to all institutions, communities, and individuals together. Earlier people were scared of stepping out after 5 pm in Kokrajhar or any town in Bodoland. Now you can see them out up to 9-10 pm, even 12 am.”

Boro Stating on the issue of illegal firearms for killing people between 2008 and 2010 said, “I’d like to say to the Home Minister that illegal weapons are still being recovered in Bodoland. Between 2008 and 2010 several people were killed in fratricide but the perpetrators are still not behind bars. They should be punished.”

It may be mentioned that, Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah, on November 18, presided over the signing of a historic deal in New Delhi between the Government of India, the Government of Assam, and Bodo delegates to end the almost 50-year-old Bodo dispute.