Assam Congress Files Complaint Against Kangana Ranaut Over Defamatory Comments On Mahatma Gandhi

NET Web Desk

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s controversial and feather-ruffling statements seems to be a never-ending saga. Recently conferred with the Padma Shri – 4th highest civilian award of India, Ranaut on Tuesday triggered a new controversy with defamatory remarks over Mahatma Gandhi.

Responding to the same, the Assam Congress on Thursday lodged a police complaint against the actress for her derogatory comments.

Filed at the Dispur police station in Guwahati, the Assam Congress urged officials to file a First Information Report (FIR) against Ranaut under sections related to sedition, which claimed of humiliating the freedom that India have attained in 1947.

Its pertinent to note that the Queen actress through an Instagram story depicted a derogatory remark, escalating fury among the citizens. “India’s Independence in 1947 was bheek (alms)” – claimed Ranaut.

She further added that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Bhagat Singh received no support from Mahatma Gandhi and mocked his philosophy of ‘ahimsa’ (non-violence) by saying that offering another cheek gets you “bheek” not freedom.

“The statement has hurt the people of this country as well as the families of the freedom fighters of Assam” – the FIR stated.