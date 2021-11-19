Construction Of Mega Food Park Threat To Paddy, Manipur Farmers Strongly Protest

NET Web Desk

Tension ran high at the 44-Yaithibi Loukol as the Farmers and Land Owners Development Association took to streets while condemning the damages incurred on the several hectares of ripe paddy fields in the area. It has been alleged that the state Industries department has incurred the damages for constructing of Mega Food Park.

The association President Kh Romenkumar in an official release alleged that, on Thursday morning, a large number of the Industries department staffs with a Manipur police personnel and commandos arrived at the site and began damaging several hectares of ripe paddy fields by using JCB and bulldozers for constructing a police outpost for the construction of a Mega Food Park.

The release further stated that, entry was denied for the farmers who came in the morning to work on their paddy fields.

It further read, “The BJP-led state government has decided to set up a police outpost at the site under Thoubal and Kakching SPs for constructing the food park. The farmers and landowners are strongly against the government’ s plan for setting up a police outpost.”

The farmers and land owners association also lambasted three adjoining MLAs Paonam Brojen, D Korunthang, and M Rameshwor as according to the association, their moves are meant only for getting contracts and their support on the construction of Mega Food Park is very unfortunate for the farmers and people.