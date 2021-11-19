COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 13.46% Positivity Rate With 497 New Cases

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Mizoram registered a total of 497 new COVID-19 cases, and six deaths in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 13.46%, according to the information shared by state government at 7 AM today.

The active caseload now stands at 5269. While, a total of 1,30,912 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 473 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 3692 samples were tested on November 18, 2021, out of which 273 samples belonged to males, while 224 of females.

If DIPR report is taken into context, out of the total samples tested – 213 belonged to symptomatic patients, 245 of asymptomatic, and 39 unreported.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 1,25,170. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected : 48 positive cases (14.59%), TrueNAT detected 53 (25.24%) positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 395 (12.60%) & 1 (7.14%) positive cases respectively.