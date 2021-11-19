Government will repeal all three farm laws; announced the PM on Guru Nanak Jayanti

NET Web Desk

PM Narendra Modi addressing the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti announced that the centre will repeal all the 3 farm laws passed in parliament last year. PM said, “we failed to make farmers understand about the benefits of the new laws and as such, we have decided to roll them back.”

Protesting the passing of 3 laws, farmers of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are camping at Delhi borders since November 2020. The protest only have intensified as talks between farmers and central government have failed. Supreme Court of India had also put stay on the controversial legislations.

The 3 contentious laws are The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act 2020, Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020.