IPF Smart Policing Index 2021 : Assam & Sikkim Emerge Among Top Five States With Best Police Services

NET Web Desk

The two northeastern states – Assam & Sikkim have been adjudged among top 5 states with the highest score on overall ‘Smart Policing Index 2021’ as per a survey conducted by the Indian Police Foundation (IPF).

Assam Police ranked third in the list with SMART Index Score of 7.89. While, the Sikkim Police have ranked 5th with 7.18 Index Score.

Published on November this year, the index indicates the highest-level of citizen satisfaction and trust on police services of concerned states.

Besides, the two northeastern states, three other Indian regions have also featured among the top 5 states.

Andhra Pradesh tops the index score with 8.11; Telangana – 8.10; Kerala – 7.53.

The list referred Bihar as the lowest scoring state with 5.74 SMART Index Score.

Other states that found it’s place in the list includes – Mizoram (7.14), Gujarat (7.04), Odisha (6.94), Himachal Pradesh (6.91), Puducherry (6.91), Goa (6.86), Delhi (6.85), Tamil Nadu (6.73), Karnataka (6.69), Uttarakhand (6.69), West Bengal (6.66), Meghalaya (6.60), Haryana (6.39), Tripura (6.33), Jammu & Kashmir (6.26), Maharashtra (6.25), Rajasthan (6.17), Madhya Pradesh (6.15), Nagaland (6.11), Punjab (6.07), Jharkhand (6.07), Chattisgarh (5.93); Uttar Pradesh (5.81).

IPF basically identified 6 competency-based dimensions and three value-based dimensions of trust.

It designed the survey questionnaire around 10 areas of SMART Policing, incorporating of – 6 indicators of competence, 3 indicators of values, and 1 on public trust.

Its worthy to note that IPF is a multi-disciplinary think tank dedicated to work for police reform and the improvement of policing through research, capacity building and policy advocacy.