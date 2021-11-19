Manipur : Centre Approves Establishment Of World-Class Polo Ground In Imphal East

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Tourism director W Ibohal on Friday asserted that the Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) has approved the establishment of state-of-the-art polo ground at Imphal East district.

This announcement was made during the inauguration of a stairway to Ipudhou Marjing Khubham, a ceremony organized by the Ipudhou Marjing Khubham Kanba Lup (IMKHUKAL).

According to Ibohal, the state government have already identified a 23-acres land for the world-class polo ground, and construction for the same will commence after receiving official approval.

Fondly remembered as the inventor of modern polo, an effigy of the mighty Ipudhou Marjing will be installed in the area, erection for which is underway.

He also highlighted the various initiatives undertaken by the state government to transform the region into a renowned tourist destination, such as – construction of eco-tourist lodge construction, cafeteria, multipurpose hall, view towers and other public utilities.