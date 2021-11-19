Manipur Deadly Militant Ambush : Investigation Will Be Handed Over To NIA; Announces CM Singh

NET Web Desk

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Thursday announced that deadly militant ambush case in Churachandpur district on an Assam Rifles convoy on Saturday, which took away the lives of 46 Assam Rifles Khuga Battalion Commanding Officer, Colonel Viplab Tripathi, his wife and their 8-year-old son, along with 4 other brave paramilitary personnel – Rfn Suman Swargiary, Rfn Khatnei Konyak, Rfn RP Meena, and Rfn Shyamal Das will be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Singh announced the same while addressing a gathering during an official function in Imphal.

He further added that the First Information Report (FIR), and available documents associated with the case will be handed over to the Central agency.

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and Manipur Naga People’s Front (MNPF) claimed responsibility for the dastardly attack.

After the cowardly attack by insurgents, the border security has been beefed up and all routes have been cordoned off. However, the para commandos have arrived at the sight to maintain order.

Its pertinent to note that the Phundrei battalion of Assam Rifles in a joint operation with Manipur Police have recovered a huge cache of warlike stores – 20 rounds of M79 grenade launchers, which were hidden in a jute bag and dumped into a region adjacent to Wabagai Yanbi High School in Kakching district, Manipur.

According to official statements, the recovered munitions were destroyed by the bomb disposal squad of Manipur Police.

Meanwhile, as a part of the retaliation of this dastardly attack, the Phundrei and Mantripukhri battalions of Assam Rifles and Manipur Police have successfully apprehended two cadres of banned militant outfits – People’s Liberation Army (PLA), and Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) in two separate operations launched in Thoubal and Imphal East districts of Manipur.

According to News 18 report, intelligence reports suggested that the insurgent outfits such as – People’s Liberation Army (PLA), Manipur Naga People’s Front (MNPF) and People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) are likely planning more such attacks by planting Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) on routes utilized by the security forces.

Its pertinent to note that the convoy was attacked at around 10 AM in Sehkan village of Churachandpur district adjacent to Indo-Myanmar border Pillar No. 43, when the Commanding Official was returning from his forward company base to his battalion headquarters.