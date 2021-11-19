Meghalaya Government To Launch Skill Development Programme ‘One Skill One Talent’

NET Web Desk

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Friday announced the launch of a skill development programme called titled ‘One Skill One Talent’, to train youth of the northeastern state in the field of Information Technology (IT), soft skills, communication, etc.

The announcement was made during the inauguration of the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) Residential Training Center of the Universal Ideal Sewa Samiti (UISS) at Dakopgre, Tura in West Garo Hills district.

Inaugurated the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) Residential Training Center of @unisewa under the @MoRD_GOI at Dakopgre, Tura. Certain that this will open new avenues for our rural youth. @girirajsinghbjp @MSDESkillIndia pic.twitter.com/KUP8mWfKex — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) November 19, 2021

Informing about several skill development programs currently been initiated across the nation, the Meghalaya CM Sangma asserted that state government will also launch the concerned programme in order to imbibe the significance of knowledge among youth.

He added that state government will provide all sorts of assistance to the trainees and ensure effective functioning of DDU-GKY.

The CM further urged the pupil to be attentive and well-disciplined while undergoing their training.