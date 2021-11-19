Merger Of Lower Primary & Middle-English Will Prevent Dropouts: Assam CM

NET Web Desk

In a bid to prevent dropout of students, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently directed that all lower primary (LP) and nearby middle English (ME) schools to be merged together.

The CM further reiterated that all necessary infrastructure development issues of the schools would be taken up to the notice on order the merger is successful. All necessary budget allocations will also be taken take by the state government.

CM Sarma further directed the authorities to introduce an e-portal in order to identify post-graduate teachers in middle and elementary schools where they would be able to register themselves. He further emphasized on the necessity to fix post-graduation as the minimum qualification for future recruitment of teachers in middle and higher education schools.

Reportedly, CM sarma also emphasized to merge Directorates of Elementary and Secondary Education into one single Directorate of School Education for a hassle free functioning for both elementary and secondary education systems. He also directed that certificates of all teachers who allegedly hold suspicious PhD degrees be verified again.