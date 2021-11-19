Mizoram : Assam Rifles Organized “Cleanliness Drive”, Initiative Stressing On Hygiene

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Aizawl Battalion of the Assam Rifles, under the aegis of HQ 23 Sector Assam Rifles, and HQ IGAR (East) on Friday organized a “Cleanliness Drive” at all Company Operating Bases located at outskirts of the state capital Aizawl.

Attended by around 39 locals, the initiative has been undertaken by a total of 79 troops of the paramilitary force.

The main objective of this “Cleanliness Drive” aims to generate awareness about personal and public hygiene.

It stressed to imbibe a feeling of patriotism among the youth of this region, thereby letting them recognize the dream of Mahatma Gandhi’s “Clean India”.

The effort and compassion portrayed by Assam Rifles were appreciated by the locals.