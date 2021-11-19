Mizoram : Newly-Renovated War Memorial Inaugurated At Champhai

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Champhai Deputy Commissioner and Chairman of Zila Sainik Board (ZSB) Maria C.T Zuali on November 19 inaugurated the newly renovated War Memorial at Champhai.

Names of 17 bravehearts who laid down their lives during the 1st and 2nd World wars, and post-independence wars have been engraved on the War Memorial.

The War Memorial was first erected in the year 1996 at the old Champhai DC’s office and has been recently renovated by DC Champhai office and District Sainik Welfare and Resettlement Office, Champhai District for a sum of Rs. 1.5 lakhs.

At her inaugural address, the Deputy Commissioner paid respect to those who laid down their lives in service of the country, and appealed to all citizens to honour and remember their services, and follow their example to be better citizens for the country. She also paid her respect to the ex-servicemen present at the function, and vowed to work in earnest for their welfare.

At present, Champhai District has 751 Ex-Servicemen and 250 Ex-Servicemen Widows.