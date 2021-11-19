NFDB Confers 3 Awards To Assam For Accomplishment In Fisheries Sector

NET Web Desk

The National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB) has conferred the Assam’s Fisheries Department with three awards.

According to reports, award for the “Best Farmer – Hilly and North Eastern State” has been conferred to Anup Kumar Sarmah. This award carries a certificate, financial incentive of Rs 2 lakh, a shawl and a memento.

Meanwhile, the Kalong-Kapili Cooperative Society Limited, Kamrup (Metro) has been adjudged the “Best Fisheries Cooperative Society”, which carries a certificate, financial incentive of Rs 2 lakh, a shawl and a memento.

Besides, Bongaigaon district has been awarded the “Best Hilly and North Eastern District”. The award carries a certificate, financial incentive of Rs 3 lakh, a shawl and a memento.

The awards will be presented at a function at the Convention Centre, Odisha Secretariat in Bhubaneswar on Sunday, coinciding with World Fisheries Day.

It will be attended by the Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Parshottam Rupala; Union Minister of State (MoS) for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Dr L Murugan; Secretary (Fisheries), Jatindra Nath Swain, IAS; and other dignitaries from Department of Fisheries, Government of India.