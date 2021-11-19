TMC Moves ‘Contempt Of Court’ Plea Against Tripura Government In SC

NET Web Desk

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) party on Thursday moved a contempt of court plea in the Supreme Court against Tripura officials for failing to ensure security to party workers, campaigning for the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) elections, which are scheduled to be held on November 25.

This contempt of court plea have been moved against the Home Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP), District Magistrate (West Tripura) and all-districts Superintendent of Police (SP).

Its pertinent to note that on November 11, the apex court directed the state government to ensure that other political parties, including TMC are not prevented to campaign and exercise their electoral rights in the state.

A bench comprising of Justices D Y Chandrachud, Surya Kant and Vikram Nathin directed the same based on a petition filed by TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev.

According to TMC’s plea, despite the concerned order, its workers are continuously been attacked by miscreants, and authorities have not arrested anyone based on complaints made by the party.

TMC further alleged its candidate Bikash Sarkar had been attacked and hospitalised.

Responding to the same, the party leaders, including Dev, led a candlelight march in Agartala to protest the continuous attacks.