Tripura BJP-TMC Clash Leaves 19 People Injured, Sec 144 Clamped In Teliamura

NET Web Desk

At least 19 individuals including 2 policemen have been injured in a massive clash, which occurred between the supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) at Teliamura town, Khowai district of Tripura, as reported by PTI on Friday.

According to PTI report, five persons have been apprehended while four of these supporters have been sent to judicial custody till November 30.

Meanwhile, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code have been imposed in three wards of the Teliamura Municipal Council, as informed by the Sub Divisional Magistrate Mohammad Sajjad P.

This restriction will be imposed till November 24.

The Assistant Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Subrata Chakraborty stated that tensions between the supporters of both parties took place on Wednesday at around 9:30 PM in Kalitala area of Teliamura.

TMC supporters who staged a demonstration regarding the same reached adjacent to a BJP office leading to altercation between the two groups, added Chakraborty.

In order to control the situation, police had to control the situation by utilizing force and lob tear gas shells.

Accordingly, three cases have been registered at Teliamura police station against the incident.

Two of these cases have been filed by the father of Trinamool Congress member Anirban Sarkar, who along with four others have been arrested. But Sarkar could not be produced in court as he has been hospitalized with injuries.

However, a separate case was registered by the police with charges of attempt to murder, voluntarily causing grievous injury and unlawful assembly.

Its pertinent to note that the clash occurred just prior to the civic body elections, which is scheduled to held on November 25.