Arunachal Pradesh : Civil Aviation Ministry Grants “In-Principle” Approval; Approves Establishment Of 2 New Airstrips

NET Web Desk

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Saturday granted “in-principle” approval to Arunachal Pradesh Government proposals, including the one for establishing an Aviation Security Training Institute near the state capital Itanagar.

According to the state government, a total of four proposals were forwarded before the Centre. These include – establishing an Aviation Security Training Institute at Hollongi near Itanagar, and two new airstrips at Daporijo in the Upper Subansiri district and Aalo in West Siang district.

The state government have identified the sites for two airstrips. It have already been inspected by an Inter-Ministerial team led by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA).

Its worthy to note that Alliance Air will commence fixed-wing commercial passenger flight services across the State with two Dornier DO-228 aircraft from December 2021.

Meanwhile, in an attempt to enhance remote area air-connectivity, Civil Aviation Ministry will also include some helicopter routes of the State in the next round of Regional Connectivity Scheme-Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik (RCS-UDAN) tender.

According to UNI report, the “in-principle” nod to Arunachal Government’s proposals was conveyed by Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia to state’s Civil Aviation Minister Nakap Nalo during the Conference of the Ministers of Civil Aviation of all States & Union Territories held at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, New Delhi on Friday.

The state civil aviation minister Nalo expressed his gratitude to the Union Ministry for undertaking initiatives to improve air connectivity in the country, especially in the North East including Arunachal Pradesh.

He also extended thanks to the Ministry of Defence for considering the State Government’s proposal to develop the air strips at Anini and at Dirang for the purpose of both defence and civil operations.

The Union Minister further appreciated the gesture of Arunachal Government to reduce value-added tax (VAT) on aviation turbine fuel to 0% for providing assistance to air connectivity in the State, informed the UNI report.