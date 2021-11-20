Arunachal Pradesh : Over 3 Acres Of Illegally-Cultivated Cannabis Plot Destroyed In Bizari Village

NET Web Desk

Despite strict vigil, the illegal cultivation of cannabis is continuing unabated across Northeastern regions leading the police to tighten its noose. In an attempt to curb its illicit cultivation, around 5 acres of these plots were recently destroyed by authorities along Bizari village, located in Lower Dibang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Led by the Extra Assistant Commissioner of Dambuk, Olom Panggeng, a joint team of officials from the Departments of Excise and Tax, Environment & Forest, and General Administration along with police personnel initiated the drive along the surrounding regions of Bizari village.

According to UNI report, none of the cultivators were apprehended nor booked for the same. The team planned for the specified operation in advance, and carried it out meticulously.

“Such anti-drug drives are undertaken by the district administration in a bid to curb cannabis and ganja cultivation,” – informed the sources as per the UNI report.