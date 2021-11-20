Arunachal Pradesh To Get New Ayurveda College & Hospital In Pasighat

Arunachal Pradesh : Centre Announces Establishment Of Ayurveda College & Hospital In Pasighat

NET Web Desk

The Union Minister for AYUSH & Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday announced major initiatives to promote the ancient-old medical practices of the nation – Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH) in Arunachal Pradesh.

While addressing the gathering at the North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda and Folk Medicine Research (NEIAFMR) at Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh, the Union Minister announced an investment of Rs 53.72 crores to develop new infrastructure within the campus.

Meanwhile, a new Ayurveda College with a student intake of 30 along with a 60-bedded Ayurveda hospital will be constructed in NEIAFMR campus at Pasighat.

Visited the North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda and Folk Medicine Research (NEIAFMR) at Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh and interacted with staffs and officials. NEIAFMR is a premier institute established with the goal to strengthen and develop traditional healthcare practices. pic.twitter.com/bNzZAMxFIX — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) November 20, 2021

This will generate a direct employment of 86 posts in addition to the existing capacity. The Ministry is also planning to construct an academic block, boys & girl hostel, sports complex in the upcoming time.

“Folk medicine is the mixture of traditional healing practices and beliefs. In Northeast, we have a strong culture of folk medicine which have not been preserved in a scientific way. We are now striving towards preserving as well as enriching this wonderful gift of medicine from Vedic era that mother nature has bestowed upon us. I am happy to announce the establishment of new Ayurveda college along with a hospital here. This is going to further strengthen our effort through NEIAFMR to preserve and further the rich traditional knowledge.” – asserted Sonowal.

Elaborating on future plans for propagating the sector in the Northeast region, Sonowal further added, “Apart from strengthening our Ayurveda colleges in the region, a few other important institutes like Regional Raw Drug Repository (RRDR) & Museum, Sophisticated Analytical Instrument Facility (SAIF), State of Art Panchakarma Treatment & Research Centre, and Paramedical Teaching Centre are planned to be set up in the region in due course.”

Besides, Regional Raw Drug Repository (RRDR) & Museum, Sophisticated Analytical Instrument Facility (SAIF), State of Art Panchakarma Treatment & Research Centre, and Paramedical Teaching Centre will also be set up in the region in near future. — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) November 20, 2021

The Institute aims to introduce traditional medical practices in North Eastern Regions, and particularly across Arunachal Pradesh.

It intends to document and assess local health traditions, healing knowledge, Drugs Therapeutic product development based on traditional knowledge, preserving traditional knowledge through IPR regime, support conservation and sustainable use of Traditional Practices, Biodiversity, etc.

The North Eastern Institute of Folk Medicine (NEIFM), Pasighat, which is renamed as North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda & Folk Medicine Research (NEIAFMR) is an autonomous National Institute under the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India.

Spread over an area of 40 acres, the institute was approved by the Union Cabinet on February 21, 2008.

Formed with a view to provide focused attention towards developing the non-conventional systems of healthcare and healing, the Ministry of AYUSH through the concerned initiative aims to enhance the focused approach of developing the concerned sector in Northeast India.