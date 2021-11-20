Manipur Government Appoints Okram Henry As Advisor To CM

NET Web Desk

Manipur Government on Friday has appointed the former Social Welfare Minister Okram Henry Singh as the advisor to Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

This was informed through a notification issued by the Chief Secretary & Secretary (Cabinet) Rajesh Kumar on Friday.

Nephew of former state chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh, the newly-elected advisor to CM was elected as Congress party MLA from Wangkhei assembly constituency in the 2017 state legislative assembly elections.

Later, Henry resigned from the membership of Indian National Congress (INC) and joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Its pertinent to note that on April this year, the election result of Henry was cancelled by the Manipur High Court (HC) stating the same as ‘Null and Void’. Moreover, the case was also dismissed by the Supreme Court.

The decision was undertaken by a single bench of Justice MV Muralidaran based on an election petition filed by Yumnam Erabot Singh.