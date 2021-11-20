Manipur Governor Flags-Off BRO Motorcycle Expedition; Initiative To Celebrate India’s Evolution Tales

NET Web Desk

Manipur Governor La Ganesan on Saturday flagged-off the India @75 BRO Motorcycle Expedition Team of 10 Bikers from 25th Border Road Task Force Headquarters, Lamphel.

Organized by the Border Roads Task Force (BRTF), the challenging motorcycle expedition marked the 75th years of Independence, and celebrating India’s freedom struggle based on the theme “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”.

While addressing the gathering during a function held at Team Triumphant 25th BRTF Auditorium, in the premise of BRTF, the Governor appreciated the efforts, achievement, of BRO in the construction of roads, bridges, and other infrastructures, thereby bringing socio-economic development and connectivity to people residing in remote areas.

The event was attended by GREF troops, officials & families of BRTF, and other dignitaries of the government.

Its worthy to note that the challenging motorcycle expedition was flagged-off by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on October 14. The expedition will be culminate at New Delhi on December 27, 2021 after traversing the entire perimeter of India.

It aims to showcase and highlight the achievements made by the nation towards achieving self-reliance through the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Mission.

Undertaken by 75 participants of the executive force, this expedition will entail a challenging journey covering a distance of 20,000 km over 75 days.