Mizoram Registers 336 New Cases With 10.44% Positivity Rate

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 336 new COVID-19 cases, and zero fatalities in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 10.44%, according to the information shared by state government at 7 AM today.

The active caseload now stands at 5022. While, a total of 1,31,248 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 475 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 3217 samples were tested on November 19, 2021, out of which 164 samples belonged to males, while 172 of females.

If DIPR report is taken into context, out of the total samples tested – 235 belonged to symptomatic patients, 92 of asymptomatic, and 9 unreported.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 1,25,751. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected : 9 positive cases (3.26%), TrueNAT detected 27 (32.93%) positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 296 (10.41%) & 4 (25.00%) positive cases respectively.