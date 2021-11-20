Nagaland Music Association Expresses Support For Mizo Youth

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Chairman of Mizoram Youth Commission (MYC), MLA Dr Vanlaltanpuia is currently on a visit to Nagaland where he has been invited by the Nagaland Task Force for Music & Arts (TaFMA), who were organizing a musical event for the Governor and Chief Minister of Nagaland.

Speaking at the musical event held on November 17 this year, Dr. Vanlaltanpuia appreciated the various steps undertaken by Nagaland government in developing the skills of Nagaland youth, and in particular lauded the efforts taken-up by TaFMA for the promotion of music in the northeastern state.

He further thanked the task force for extending their support to the Mizo Youth to achieve accomplishments in the music industry.

The Nagaland Chief Minister, Neiphiu Rio expressed his contentment in the joint efforts of TaFMA and Mizoram Youth Commission, thereby asserting that Nagaland will always have the pleasure of working with MYC.

TaFMA which has been in action since 2019, aims to promote local artists from the state. It is also the organizer of renowned Hornbill Festival, a celebration which showcases a plethora of cultural heritage under one roof.

Its worthy to note that when Mizoram Youth Commission organized a singing competition called Perhkhuang in October 2021, the Working Chairman of TaFMA Abu Metha and TaFMA Adviser Theja Meru attended the event as special guests.

TaFMA has informed the Chairman of MYC that 5 winners of Perhkhuang and other Mizo youths will be given 40 minutes to perform in the upcoming Hornbill Festival, which is scheduled to be held from December 1 to 10.