Nagaland : Split Within NSCN (R), Akato Chophi Will Lead New Faction

NET Web Desk

In a major development within Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs), the Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagaland-Reformation (NSCN-R) has split into two groups, and former Vice-President of the undivided NSCN (R), Akato Chophi has been elected as President of the new faction.

The decision was announced during an emergency meeting of leaders and NSCN (R) cadres from various regions held at Hoito Village on Friday.

If sources are taken into context, the major development occurred due to internal differences between President Wangtin Konyak and Chophi.

Admitting as “not a proper time to split”, the spokesperson stated that following decision was undertaken after NSCN constitution was defied on multiple occasions.

The new faction has further agreed to sign a unilateral ceasefire with the Government of India (GoI).