Northeast Zonal Winners Of ‘Swachh Survekshan 2021’, Check Out Here

NET Web Desk

The President of India Ram Nath Kovind today conferred the cleanest cities of India at the ‘Swachh Amrit Mahotsav’ hosted as part of Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 by Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA) at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi.

Under the “Northeast Zone” category, northeastern cities have bagged the titles of ‘Cleanest City’, ‘Best City in Citizens Feedback’, ‘Best City in Innovation & Best Practices’, ‘Best Self-Sustainable City’, ‘Fastest Mover City’.

Based on 50,000-1 Lakh population :

Tezpur, Assam (Cleanest City)

Lunglei, Mizoram (Best City in Citizens Feedback)

Bongaigaon, Assam (Best City in Innovation & Best Practices)

Jorhat, Assam (Best Self-Sustainable City)

Tinsukia, Assam (Fastest Mover City)

Based on 25000-50000 population :

Golaghat, Assam (Cleanest City)

Kakching, Manipur (Best City in Citizens Feedback)

Hailakandi, Assam (Best City in Innovation & Best Practices)

Kokrajhar, Assam (Best Self-Sustainable City)

Haflong, Assam (Fastest Mover City)

Based on less than 25000 population :

Jiribam, Manipur (Cleanest City)

Biate, Mizoram (Best City in Citizens Feedback)

Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh (Best City in Innovation & Best Practices)

Lakhipur, Assam (Best Self-Sustainable City)

Khowai, Tripura (Fastest Mover City)

Based on less than 100 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) :

Mizoram has been adjudged as ‘Fastest Mover State’.

However, in case of National Ranking (1L-10L cities), 10 NE cities have found its place. These include : Dibrugarh with 311 rank (1661.57 score); Guwahati with 312 rank (1653.52 score); Dimapur with 322 rank (1530.37 score); Gangtok with 324 rank (1522.97 score); Nagaon with 334 rank (1431.06); Silchar with 346 rank (1267.35); Agartala with 356 rank (1109.72); Aizawl with 359 rank (1094.41); Imphal with 365 rank (978.40); Shillong with 371 rank (879.58).

The award-ceremony today witnessed more than 300 awards under various categories being given away to cities for their commendable work delivered towards transforming India into a garbage-free nation.

For the fifth consecutive year, Indore was awarded the title of India’s Cleanest City under Swachh Survekshan, while Surat and Vijayawada bagged the second and third spots respectively in the ‘more than 1 lakh population’ category.

In the population category of ‘less than 1 lakh’, Vita, Lonavala and Sasvad, all from Maharashtra, bagged the first, second and third positions respectively.

Varanasi emerged as the ‘Best Ganga Town’ while Ahmedabad Cantonment won the title of ‘India’s Cleanest Cantonment’, followed by Meerut Cantonment and Delhi Cantonment.

In the State awards, Chhattisgarh, for the third consecutive year emerged as the ‘Cleanest State’ in the category of “more than 100 Urban Local Bodies” while Jharkhand, for the second time, won the Cleanest State award in the “less than 100 ULBs category”.

The 2021 Swachh Survekshan report covered 4,320 cities (including 62 cantonments). It stressed on assessing through an ‘Integrated Approach’.

Commenced from March 1-31, 2021, this survey was completely digitized as the data was collected through multifarious platforms like – apps and portals especially designed for conducting the assessment.

This survey has been divided into three major parts, namely – Service Level Progress (25 indicators), Certification (2 indicators), and Citizens’ Voice (25 indicators).

The Swachh Survekshan launched by the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA) under Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban is the annual urban sanitation survey that aims to foster a healthy competition among cities and towns to make India a garbage-free nation.