Sikkim : NDRF Conducts Mock Drill To Ensure Immediate Response During Natural Disasters

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to review the disaster management plans and enhancing the ability to respond faster, a Mock Drill was organized by the South District Disaster Management Authority of Sikkim in collaboration with 2 Bn National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) at Yangang Bazaar on Friday.

According to a press release issued by the office of Deputy Commissioner (DC) South, various stakeholders along with the Head of Departments (HODs), school students and the local gentries participated in the mock exercise.

During the programme, various activities of MFR (Medical First-aid Responder) like methods of control bleeding, CPR (Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation), followed by an exhibition of CSSR equipments were demonstrated to the participants.

Its pertinent to note that mock exercises on various rescue operations were performed to ensure that concerned officials and locals are aware about disaster management plans for effective preparedness and response during times of real disasters.