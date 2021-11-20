Tripura : 30k Students To Receive UIDAI Card From 59 Aadhaar Centres

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

With an aim to ensure 100 percent Aadhar Card facilities for students of Tripura, the Elementary Education department commenced the functioning of 59 Aadhar centres in the office of the Inspector of Schools on Friday.

Earlier, there were 23 Aadhaar Centres in SDM offices, but the students had to face several challenges to attain the same. So, Elementary Education Department started Aadhaar Centres in every Inspectorate.

The main state-level inauguration took place at the aspirational block Rupaichari in South Tripura district.

Inaugurating the Aadhaar Centre in Education Inspectorate, Rupaichari, DM of South Tripura district, Saju Waheed A, IAS stated that all the students will be benefited from this move.

“No students will be deprived of stipend and other schemes of govt” – he further added.

Apart from students of government schools, students of private schools can also avail the facility, as informed by the DM.

He appreciated the Directorate of Elementary Education for undertaking such a great initiative for the students.

State Nodal officer of Aadhaar Centre, Abhijit Samajpati in his address informed that 84 operators and supervisors have passed the selection test conducted by UIDAI.

A total of 30,000 students will be given Aadhaar cards within December 31 next, added the State Nodal officer.

DEO (I/C) South district, Pallab Saha delivered the welcome address. SDM Sabroom, OSD Samagra Kali Prasad Chakma, Inspector of Schools Rupaichari Sanjit Malakar, SPOIC Abhijit Biswas, District Coordinator Debabrata Sarkar was also present in the programme.

With this initiative of the Elementary Education department, the day is not far when all students will have their own Aadhar card.