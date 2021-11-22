Arunachal: Four ENNG Cadres Arrested In Changlang District By Security Forces

NET Web Desk

In a major success for the security forces, four Eastern Naga National Government (ENGG) cadres were arrested from the Namphai – II area of Miao and Nampong area in Changlang district.

According to police sources, they were involved in forceful extortion in Changlang district.

The police further informed that, the cadres have been identified as SS Capt Wangjen Pangtha (40), SS Sgt Hunsela Tikhai (24), SS Cpl Monpi Mamai (27) and SS Pvt Nyalu Wangsa (24).

Following a detailed search and investigation, the forces recovered a set of Motorola phones with charger, 5 basic phones, 2 smartphones, 8 sim cards and foreign currencies.

According to higher ups in the special forces, they were arrested on the basis of strong human and electronic input that was established by the forces.

In another incident, Assam rifles apprehended over ground worker of NSCN-K(YA) from Longkhao village in Arunachal’s Longding district on Friday.