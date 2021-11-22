Arunachal Pradesh: ANSU Calls For 12 Hrs Capital Bandh on 23Nov, 2021

NET Web Desk

A 12-hour Itanagar bandh has been called by the All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) on 23 November from 5 am to 5 pm in order to put forward their two no demands, ” Immediate Transfer of Present Commissioner (Edn), Niharika Rai from the State and Immediate dropping of criminal case against the Team ANSU”.

The union alleged in a press statement against their first demand saying that, “Niharika Rai is inefficient in delivering justice to the students have no right to hold any office of the State of Arunachal Pradesh. Instead of paying heeds to the prayer on 14 point representation , she kept on showing her careless and negligent attitude.”

ANSU further stated that the demands were on the table since many months but there was no outcome from the education department.

Regarding their second demand ANSU said, “ Immediate dropping of criminal case against the Team ANSU”, the union stated that ” a team of central executive members from the union earlier in September last had a scheduled meeting with the Chief Minister Pema Khandu on the 14 points demand.

“The matter was amicably resolved after the meeting with CM but unfortunately, a couple of days later the union received a call informing about an FIR registered against the union which is fabricated without any iota of truth,” the Union stated.

Meanwhile the union’s leaders also threatened to intensify their agitation if the government fails to meet their demands following the bandh on 23 November.