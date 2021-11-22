Assam: Alleged Attempt To Convert Hindus to Christianity Draws Ire In Silchar

NET Web Desk

Goala and “Bagdi were Hindus but later converted to Christianity and were now trying to convert more Hindus to Christianity,” this was stated by Hindu Rakkha Bahini member Bijoy Nath.

According to police, two Christian women were detained and later released in Assam’s Silchar on Sunday after a Hindu group lodged a complaint against them for allegedly attempting to convert Hindus to Christianity.

Talking to the media, Ananda Medhi, in charge of the Tarapur police station in Silchar, said “local residents Nitu Goala and Shirsha Bagdi were “temporarily detained” and later allowed to go home. The investigation in the matter will continue as per the complaint of Hindu Rakkha Bahini.”

It may be mentioned that, the both the ladies were detained after they attracted an irked mob that surrounded them for playing messages of the Bible on an amplifier and distributing leaflets.

Hindu Rakkha Bahini member Bijoy Nath said, “Goala and Bagdi were Hindus but later converted to Christianity. Now they are trying to convert more Hindus to Christians. They were saying that Hindus do not have to perform puja; their God and faith are superior. This has hurt Hindu sentiments and it cannot be tolerated in a Hindu area.”

Another Hindu Rakkhi Bahini member alleged the two were offering cash to convert poor Hindus. “They were offering money to some Hindus and asking them to follow Christianity because their faith is superior. The leaflets they were distributing also say that people can get mental peace if they converted to Christianity to attain God.”