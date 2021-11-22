Assam : Second Cabinet Meeting To Be Held At Bongaigaon On November 24

NET Web Desk

The Himanta Biswa Sarma led Assam Government is all set to hold its second cabinet meet in Bongaigaon on November 24.

This is the second time, Assam government headed by Himanta Biswa Sarma is holding a cabinet meeting outside Guwahati.

While, on September 30 this year, the cabinet held a meeting at Dhemaji, nearly 450 kilometers east from the state capital of Dispur.

Accordingly, a schedule has been prepared associated with subjects which will be discussed during the meeting.

“The focus areas decided for the onward journey include inspection of Anganwadi centres, hospitals including community health centres, primary health centres etc, Jal Jeevan Mission Schemes, LP Schools, vaccination centres along with other important issues,” – asserted an official statement.