Mizoram: 6 Persons Die After Pick-Up Truck Falls Into Gorge, 13 injured

NET Web Desk

In a tragic accident, six persons including three women have lost their lives, while 11 others were injured after a pick-up truck they were travelling in fell into a gorge near Rabung village in east Mizoram’s Khawzawl district.

Those who lost their lives in the accident are F. Laldinga (56), Lalsawta (54), Zahliri (47), Lalruatkimi (40) Zonunsangi (45), and Labuatsaihi who died after reaching the hospital

According to the SP Lalchunglura, the incident occurred at around 9.30 am when they were travelling from their village towards Rabung to attend a funeral.

According to preliminary investigation, a failure in the braking system of the car resulted into the accident. The vehicle was carrying at least 19 people while four persons died at the spot, while another succumbed to his injuries at Rabung Public Health Centre, the SP said.

Khawzawl district DC C. Lalchhuangkima has given Rs. 3000 each to the deceased families and Rs. 1000 each to those injured

The injured are undergoing treatment.

