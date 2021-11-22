Mizoram : MNF Legal Board Suspect Corrupt Practices In Skywalk & Ropeway Project

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Mizo National Front (MNF) Legal Board Vice Chairman, Lalpianfela Chawngthu today issued a press statement asserting that MNF Vigilance Department and Legal Board have submitted a complaint to the Mizoram Lok Ayukta regarding an alleged corruption case associated with Mizoram Tourism’s project for constructing a Sky Walk and Ropeway Project under Swadesh Darshan Scheme – II.

The press release stated that in 2018, Mizoram Government have issued a Restricted Tender for the construction of Sky Walk at the tourist destination Sakawrhmuituaitlang and a Ropeway Project to connect Durtlang and Chaltlang locality of Aizawl.

Companies namely – NEIP; and Ropeway & Resorts Pvt. Ltd. Dwarka, New Delhi were chosen for the construction work.

Despite mobilization advances of 10% are required to be issued for these contractors, it has been alleged that the State’s Tourism Department crossed the 10% ceiling.

According to the press statement, mobilization advance for the construction of Sky Walk is 48.50 lakhs, while the contractor was given 287.25 lakhs.

Meanwhile, the mobilization advance for construction of Durtlang-Chaltlang Ropeway is 248.25 lakhs, but a sum of Rs 1317.80 lakhs was issued by the Tourism Department between 2017 and 2018, further added the statement.

The press release asserted that a huge amount of money has been issued to the contractors, but work for the same has not yet commenced for the two major projects, which makes the MNF Vigilance Department and Legal Board suspect a case of corruption under Swadesh Darshan Scheme – II.

Accordingly, they have written a complaint to the Lok Ayukta and request for an investigation into the matter, in an attempt to investigate whether the Tourism Minister during 2017-2018 or officials from the concerned department are associated with any corruption cases.