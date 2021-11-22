Mizoram : MYC & Assam Rifles Organize Hindi Classes To Overcome Linguistic Barriers

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Mizoram Youth Commission (MYC) in collaboration with Lunglei Battalion of Assam Rifles under the aegis of Headquarters IGAR (East) has organized free Hindi classes for locals of Saiha district at the MYC coaching centre, Saiha on Monday.

The inaugural ceremony of the free hindi classes was graced by the Saiha Deputy Commissioner (DC), Mr. Kesavan R as the Chief Guest.

This initiative has been undertaken to propagate Hindi language among local populace, thereby aiming to integrate them across mainstream India and enhancing cultural harmony amongst remote areas of the northeastern state.