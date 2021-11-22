Sikkim : First-Ever Serenity Run 2021 & Mountain Biking Contest Culminates At Tsomgo Lake

- NET Web Desk
Sikkim’s first ever Serenity Run 2021 and high-altitude Mountain Biking Competition from Gangtok to Tsomgo Lake culminated today at the afternoon.
Organized by rehabilitation & drug treatment center Serenity Home, along with Hill Bike and the Pedal Chain, a total of 100 endurance runners and 70 cyclists hailing from across the region, participated in this high-altitude full marathon (42 Km) and mountain biking competition.
Flagged off by the Dronacharya Awardee Sandhya Gurung, this event commenced from Tashi View Point and culminated at Tsomgo Lake.
“This is a great initiative for the state as well as the region since it provides a much-needed platform for upcoming athletes,” – asserted Gurung.
Cycling men’s :
- Riyant Rai (2:59:69)
2. Phuntshok Sherpa (3:01:25)
3. Adrian Khawas (3:07:51)
Cycling women’s :
- Phurba Deki Sherpa (4:34:52)
2. Lhamu Doma Bhutia(5:28:36)
3. Jamu Bhutia (6:00:09)
Men’s Marathon :
- Suraj Raj Subba (3:48:17)
2. Rohit Harijan (4:02:26)
3. Jayanta Das (4:08:52)
Women’s Marathon :
- Anjali Subba (4:28:50)
2. Phurba Tamang (4:55:14)
3. Bharati Gurung (6:01:00)