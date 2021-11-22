Sikkim : First-Ever Serenity Run 2021 & Mountain Biking Contest Culminates At Tsomgo Lake

NET Web Desk

Sikkim’s first ever Serenity Run 2021 and high-altitude Mountain Biking Competition from Gangtok to Tsomgo Lake culminated today at the afternoon.

Organized by rehabilitation & drug treatment center Serenity Home, along with Hill Bike and the Pedal Chain, a total of 100 endurance runners and 70 cyclists hailing from across the region, participated in this high-altitude full marathon (42 Km) and mountain biking competition.

Flagged off by the Dronacharya Awardee Sandhya Gurung, this event commenced from Tashi View Point and culminated at Tsomgo Lake.

“This is a great initiative for the state as well as the region since it provides a much-needed platform for upcoming athletes,” – asserted Gurung.

She further added that similar initiatives undertaken in other sports disciplines will greatly benefit Indian sports in the near future.

“The main aim of organising the event is to inculcate the spirit of competition amongst the youth by providing them a new platform and also to test the physical endurance of athletes from the region,” stated the organizer of this event, Uday Rai.

Its pertinent to note that oldest participant in the competition were 59-yrs-old and 60-yrs-old in cycling and marathon respectively, while the youngest was a 13-years-old cyclist. The winner of the marathon completed the 42 kilometers in 3 hours while the winner of cycling competition finished the event in 2.57 hours.