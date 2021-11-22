Tripura : TMC Leader Saayoni Ghosh Granted Bail Within 24 Hours

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 22, 2021 : West Bengal Trinamool Youth Congress president Saayoni Ghosh was granted conditional bail by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) of West Tripura district on Monday, a day after her arrest in Tripura.

Its pertinent to note that Saayoni was arrested on criminal charges for allegedly trying to mow down BJP workers at a public meeting at Ashram Chowmuhani area in Agartala on Saturday night.

A team of advocates from West Bengal had arrived in Agartala on Monday morning to bail-out Saayoni Ghosh.

She was produced in court on Monday afternoon. Advocate Biswajit Deb was the Public Prosecutor in the Chief Justice Magistrate (CJM) court and demanded two days of police remand of Saayoni.

Speaking with Northeast Today on Monday evening, Advocate Shankar Lodh said “Additional CJM Soumya Bikash Das granted bail to Saayoni Ghosh with a bond of Rs 20,000”.

“There was no such evidence against Saayoni Ghosh. Our main submission is there are no ingredients of sections 307 and 153A of IPC”, he said.

After posting a video with the ‘Khela Hobe’ slogan, Saayoni got involved in a fresh controversy on Saturday evening.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Urban), West Tripura district, BJ Reddy said that “TMC Youth Congress president Saayoni Ghosh was arrested by East Agartala Police for allegedly trying to mow down BJP workers at a public meeting.”

A case was filed with West Agartala police station against her. Under sections 153, 153A, 506, 307 and 120(B) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) she was arrested, the official added.