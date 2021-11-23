Assam-Arunachal Pradesh ‘Agree’ For Peaceful Settlement Of Border Row; Informs Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister

NET Web Desk

Assam & Arunachal Pradesh Government have ‘agreed’ for peaceful settlement of boundary issue and maintain the status quo as ordered by the Supreme Court (SC).

The announcement was made by Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Bamang Felix on Monday to resolve decades-old boundary row, straining the age-old bilateral relations of both neighbouring northeastern states.

This statement came days after recent allegations were made against Assam forest officials for serving eviction notices to Arunachal villagers residing on the inter-state border in Kimin area of Papum Pare district.

While addressing the mediapersons on recent boundary dispute in Kimin, the Home Minister asserted that “The matter has been seriously taken by the State Government and various level of talks already underway”.

He further informed that the Chief Secretary of Arunachal Pradesh has taken up the matter with Assam Chief Secretary and “at present, Inspector General of Police of our state is speaking to Assam IG on the matter at Yupia, the headquarters of Papum Pare district”.

It’s pertinent to note that Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu have earlier reiterated his government’s firm decision to opt for ‘out-of-court settlement’ for the ongoing boundary issue.

However, for permanent solution on the same, a High-Powered Committee (HPC) was also constituted, which is headed by the Home Minister himself.