Assam Govt Reserves Two MBBS Seats For Bhutanese Students As Goodwill Gesture

NET Web Desk

In a bid to strengthen relationship with Bhutan, the Assam government has reserved two medical seats in state-run-medical colleges for students of Bhutanese origin.

The gesture has been seen as an act to foster relationships with Bhutan. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told, “The decision was cleared in cabinet last week.”

He added that, Bhutan Consul General Phub Tshering had met him recently.

CM Sarma further reiterated, “When we needed oxygen during the Covid-19 pandemic, at our request Bhutan allowed an oxygen pump to be installed in its territory and we must mainstain this relation.”

It may be noted that, Assam Director of Medical Education Dr Anup Kumar Barman added that two MBBS seats will be reserved during the starting of the academic year.