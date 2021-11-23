Assam: Trade License Inspection Drive Against Bars Conducted By GMC

NET Web Desk

The Health & Enforcement branches of Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) recently conducted a Trade License inspection drive at Guwahati’s RGB road on Monday.

A total number of four Bar cum Restaurants were inspected during the investigation, out of which, three were found to be running without a valid trade license.

It is to be noted that, according to the provisions of the GMC Act, all parties operating without a valid trade license were issued notices, and fines were imposed.

According to sources in the GMC, during the inspection drive, a total of Rs 20,000 was collected as fine.