COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 423 New Cases, 8.61% Positivity Rate

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Mizoram registered a total of 423 new COVID-19 cases, and one death in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 8.61%, according to the information shared by state government at 7 AM today.

The active caseload now stands at 4715. While, a total of 1,32,320 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 474 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 4914 samples were tested on November 22, 2021, out of which 172 samples belonged to males, while 251 of females.

If DIPR report is taken into context, out of the total samples tested – 276 belonged to symptomatic patients, 147 of asymptomatic.