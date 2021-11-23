Manipur Congress Submits Application, Seeks Disqualification Of 2 Sitting Legislators

NET Web Desk

A delegation of the Manipur unit of Congress party on Monday submitted an application to the Speaker of Manipur Legislative Assembly for disqualification of two sitting legislators – Sagolband MLA, RK Imo Singh; and Saikul MLA, Yamthong Haokip.

It’s worthy to note that both the MLAs had left Indian National Congress (INC) on November 8, and joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

According to the application, the MPCC sought disqualification of the two MLAs under 10th schedule of Indian Constitution and Article 191 of the Constitution.

The application was submitted before the Speaker of Manipur Legislative Assembly through his private secretary.

While addressing the mediapersons after submission of the petition, the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) General Secretary, Soibam Jeeten expressed hope that speaker will disqualify the MLAs, keeping in view of law & justice.