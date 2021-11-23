Meghalaya : Former Legislator Files Case Over Sound Pollution Caused By Mobile Towers

NET Web Desk

Former South Tura MLA John Lesley K Sangma on Tuesday filed two separate First Information Reports (FIRs) over excessive noise pollution caused by mobile tower located along the premises of the Council of Nokma Office Building at Balading.

Belonging to the Jio Infratel Pvt Limited, the former legislator further alleged that the mobile tower was installed for financial benefits.

According to the FIR, a diesel generator set-up along the premises operates throughout the day, thereby disrupting the peace across the locality and surrounding areas.

Sangma further added that its illegal to utilize the generator, as the area falls under ‘silent zone’, which has been declared by the state government.

“The use of the generator is illegal and punishable under the rule as laid down by the Central Pollution Control Board and the State Government which has declared silent zones in areas that lie within 100 metres of schools, colleges, hospitals and courts,” he said.

Meanwhile, the legislator also sought action against the Secretary for forwarding misleading facts to get the mobile tower installed for financial benefits, and ignoring tranquility of adjacent regions.