Mizoram DIPR Inaugurates Online Art Workshop To Boost Upcoming Talents

NET Web Desk

In a bid to boost art workshops in Mizoram, Lallianpuii, the Director of Information & Public Relations Department on November 23 inaugurated an Online Art Workshop jointly organised by Information & Public Relations Department and Mizoram Art Development Society(MADS) in the presence of office bearers of MADS and officers of the I&PR Department.

Speaking at function, Lallianpuii outlined the role of fine arts in the development of human societies since the dawn of human civilization and said that art has a liberating effect on human minds.

She expressed happiness that despite the debilitating effect of the pandemic, the Department could organise such promotional activities for the cause of art and artists and thanked MADS for their support and cooperation.

She also mentioned that three Painting Exhibitions – two in Delhi and one in Kolkata in the past helped promote the work of Mizo artists outside the state. MADS President Pu Laltanpuia noted that the Department funded promotional activities has helped artists not just financially but emotionally as well during the pandemic.

74 artists – 64 men and 12 women from across the state will create various works of art from their homes and make submissions for the Workshop till the 26th November.