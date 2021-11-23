Mizoram Governor Discuss Ongoing Project Of Kaladan Multi-Modal Project With PWD & Revenue Department Officials

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Mizoram Public Works Department (PWD) & Revenue Department officials on Tuesday called-on the Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati to discuss the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project (KMMTTP) at Raj Bhavan’s Video Conference Hall.

The team of Mizoram PWD officials through a powerpoint presentation briefed the Governor on progress of development work for the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project (KMMTTP) and the problems faced by them during its on-going constructional activities.

Meanwhile, the Revenue department also reported on the status of Land Acquisition.

Its worth mentioning that KMMTTP is a significant project undertaken by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Government of India, which is required for establishing cordial relations with the neighbouring countries.

Speaking at the meeting, Hon’ble Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati reiterated on the importance of two major projects of KMMTTP and Railway projects, connecting the Sairang town of Mizoram.

The Governor informed that these two major projects are not only significant for Mizoram, but Northeastern region and the country as a whole. So, it is crucial that development works must be completed soon, and is willing to meet with Central officials on the said projects.

Governor further added that once the KMMTTP project is finished, the distance between Mizoram and Kolkata will be reduced by 50% (currently it is 1764 Km; and after completion will be reduced to 882.21 Km), thereby easing the transportation of goods and transforming Mizoram into a business hub.

According to reports forwarded by the Mizoram PWD, KMMTTP has 5 sectors : Lawngtlai – Zorinpui (87.51 Km), Zorinpui – Kaletwa (45 Km), Kaletwa – Paletwa (60.70 Km), Paletwa port – Sittwe port (150 Km), and Sittwe port – Kolkata port (539 Km).

Besides, a sum of Rs 579.65 Cr was first sanctioned for the project, which was later enhanced to Rs 1028.15 Crores.

Reports mentioned that around 84.19 Km of road has been completed from the proposed 87.51 Km, and around 8 bridges are presently under-construction along this stretch of land.

According to Mizoram PWD, a project fund of 95.68% has been received; and 96.21% of the KMMTTP project has already been completed.

However, reports suggested that issues regarding compensation and a few amount of funds still needs to be sanctioned, which stood to be the major reason for contractors been unable to speed up their work pace.

Officials from Mizoram PWD also informed the Governor of the obstacles faced in ongoing construction of NH 44 A, which will connect Aizawl and Tripura.

Accordingly, the officials further requested the Governor to clear the concerned obstructions for a speedy completion of the Highway.