Mizoram : Kolasib Farmers Attend Mushroom Cultivation Workshop

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

A three days training cum workshop on “Scientific Method of Mushroom Cultivation for Improving Farmer’s Livelihood under AICPR Mushroom” culminated on Tuesday.

Organized by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Mizoram Centre of Kolasib district, this workshop emphasized on enhancing the skills of mushroom farmers.

A total of 35 farmers from Thingdawl Farmers Society, Kolasib and Bilkhawthlir were given training on Oyster mushroom cultivation.

During this event, the Joint Director, ICAR Research Complex for North Eastern Hill (NEH) Region, Mizoram Centre awarded certificates and sprayers to 35 mushroom cultivators who attended the training cum workshop.

Meanwhile, Dr. JK. Soni (Scientist) forwarded instructions on preparation of mushroom farm and its maintenance, thereby informing about safeguarding mushrooms from getting infested with locusts.

He also reiterated about edible and non-edible mushroom, and demonstrated processes of mushroom cultivation on the spot.

Furthermore, Dr. Lungmuana, (Scientist) also demonstrated the preparation of Vermiculture and Farm Yard Manure.