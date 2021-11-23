Mizoram : MYC Chairman Inaugurates Photography Exhibition For Delivering Innovative Storytelling

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Mizoram Youth Commission (MYA) Chairman, Dr. Vanlaltanpuia today inaugurated the 4th Photographic Salon, an initiative jointly undertaken by the Mizoram School of Photography and Photography Club of Mizoram.

Speaking at the function, Dr. Vanlaltanpuia encouraged Mizo youths to be more competitive in National and International professional and talent contest.

He stressed on the requirement to pick-up skills that would generate employment, and improve our skills.

The Chairman further added that main objective of MYA is to observe the talents of Mizo youth, and develop these talents into skills worthy of employment.

“I am glad that MYC has tied up with National Academy of Photography and Federation of Indian Photography, and I do hope this association will help to hone the skills of Mizo Photographers so that they can take up Photography as a successful career,” – asserted Dr. Vanlaltanpuia.

A total of 37 photographers participated in the photography exhibition, which displayed 119 pictures.

Meanwhile, public can visit the Photographic Salon and purchase these shots till November 27 this year.