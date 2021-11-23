Mizoram Registers Significant Decline In Malaria Infections; Reports Health Department

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Malaria, a major vector-borne disease caused by the Plasmodium parasite, which can spread to humans through the bites of infected mosquitoes or blood transfusions stood to be a major concern for the northeastern state of Mizoram due to its long-term trends in climate and forest cover variables. But a recent announcement by the Mizoram Health Department informing about a significant decline in the cases of malaria brought in a major relief among medical fraternities.

According to the Mizoram Health Department, the cases of malaria in Mizoram have decreased from the previous year by 46.9%.

Its pertinent to note that Mass Screening & Treatment (MSAT) of Malaria commenced from November 8 at Lunglei, Lawngtlai and Mamit districts that are known for high cases of Malaria infections; and the positivity rate was 1.90%. During the mass testing, 906 out of 54085 samples tested positive for Malaria.

Out of these 906 samples, 798 people have PF Infection, 107 people have PV infection and 1 Mixed Infection (both the PV and PF infections).

Meanwhile, in an attempt to generate awareness on the same, State Vector Borne Disease Control Programme, and Centre for Peace & Development (CPD) under National Health Mission (NHM) have undertaken the Mass Screening & Treatment processes, and all medications were distributed to the residents free of cost.